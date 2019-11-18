|
Barry A. McGLoin
Lancaster - Barry A. McGloin, 80 of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. Barry was born on February 10th, 1939 in Warwick, New York to the late John and Harriett McGloin. He was a United States Navy Veteran and had retired from Superior Die and Tools after 26 years of service. Barry enjoyed working and loved to bowl.
Barry is survived by his children, Brad (Janet) McGloin and their son, Robert; Phil (Tammy) McGloin and their children, Renea, Andy and Jessica; Keith (Donna) McGloin; Kevin (Christine) McGloin and their children, Josh, Mandy, Mitch, Josh and Colbey; and Patrick McGloin and his children, Emily, Kayla, Hannah and Cory; his brother, William McGloin; as well as many great-grandchildren and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thala McGloin and brother, John McGloin.
A Memorial Gathering is to take place on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at 3PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Dignity Cremation is to take place.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019