Beatrice Ann Blosser
Lancaster - Beatrice Ann "Bea Ann" (Shumaker) Blosser, 94, of Lancaster, formerly of Pleasantville, Ohio went to her eternal home on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born Wednesday, January 7, 1925 at Lancaster Hospital. She was the second of three daughters of the late Walter S. and Mary (Friesner) Shumaker.
Bea was raised on a farm near Bremen, Ohio and was a 1943 graduate of Rushcreek Memorial High School. She was formerly a 50 year member of Pleasantville United Methodist Church and recently a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Baltimore. She was a member of the Bremen Area Historical Society.
Bea is survived by her son, Alan E. (Sherry) Blosser; grandchildren, Kristin (Brian) Sheipline, Jena (Geoff) Szabelski and Callie Blosser; great-grandchildren, Blake, Haylee and Jase Sheipline; sisters-in-law, Betty (Ronnie) Brown, Linda (John) Craig and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Merrill Blosser on April 24, 2007; and sisters, Eleanor (Harold) Ackers and Reba Jane (Fred) Ety.
A time to visit with Bea's family will be Sunday, November 17th from 12 - 2 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman and Rev. Steve Rath officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Bea's memory to Christ UMC, 700 Main St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 or Bremen Area Historical Society, 161 Carter Street, PO Box 33, Bremen, Ohio 43107. Online condolences may be made and a more details about Bea's life may be read at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019