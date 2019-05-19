|
|
Beatrice M. "Betty" Russell
- - Beatrice M. "Betty" Russell, age 97, of Lancaster, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Carroll Place. Born April 29, 1922 in Vinton County to the late Charles H. and Minnie (Mitchell) Clark. She is survived by her husband of nearly 78 years, Norwood Russell; sons, Larry Russell and Don (Cindy) Russell; grandchildren, Larry Russell, Jr., Jeremy Russell, Brian (Sonya) Rocco, Brian Russell, and Jennifer (James) Sexton; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandchildren, Thomas Rocco and Kristen Rocco; and nine brothers and sisters. Betty was very devoted to her husband Norwood, to whom she would have been married 78 years on May 31. In addition to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she kept in close touch with everyone in her enormous, extended family. She had many friends and belonged to various organizations such as garden clubs, the PTA, the Eastern Star, and senior citizens groups. Betty enjoyed square dancing and for years was part of the Adena Ridge Square Dancing Club. She was known for the beautiful flowers that filled her yard and spent many hours working in her garden. Cooking, family reunions, taking pictures, traveling, and working on family history were other interests throughout her life. Since Betty was a religious lady who read the bible and visited the Holy Land twice, she was certainly welcomed warmly into Heaven. Thanks to the staff at Carroll Place Senior Living and FairHoPe Hospice for their kindness and excellent care. Friends may visit 11 am to 1 pm Tuesday at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Interment Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends who wish may contribute to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org) in Betty's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 19, 2019