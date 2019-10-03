Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Lancaster - Beatrice Lillian Corrigan Ward, known as Bea to family and friends, died peacefully on September 29th surrounded by the love and support of her family and Fairhope Hospice. She lived a life of courage and devotion for 95 years. Bea, the youngest of six siblings, was born to Pauline and Joseph Corrigan in Schenectady, New York on November 6, 1923. Bea married Tom Ward in 1948, and they celebrated 59 years together, four months before Tom passed away in 2007. Bea, Tom and their three daughters moved to Lancaster, Ohio in 1957, where Bea was a homemaker and an administrative assistant for a small business. She and Tom also lived in Bartlett, TN for 34 years. In Tennessee, Bea was a dedicated volunteer for Methodist Hospital and Messiah Lutheran Church and a devoted grandmother. In 2008, Bea returned to Lancaster to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Pattie and Mike Sword. With the encouragement of her longtime friend Esther Logsdon, Bea joined the Hospital Twig 9. As active seniors, they enjoyed playing bridge and having weekly dinners out with their lady friends. Bea was a devout member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, participating in weekly Bible Study and volunteering at the Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry every Tuesday. Bea's strength and determination helped her to survive and thrive after three cancer diagnoses and also a stroke in 2017. Her primary care physician, Dr. Ralph Romaker, provided many years of excellent care and always brought a big smile to her face.

Bea's beautiful blue eyes sparkled when she saw her grandchildren Jennifer Sword, Josh Sword (Brooke), TJ Lete, Jeremy Lete (Brandi) Dylan Kutzer (Elyse), Clay Kutzer (Kate) and her great-grandchildren, Olin and Eisa Kutzer and Jackson and Bryson Sword. They will all miss their "Grandma B." She is also survived by daughters and sons-in-law Pattie and Mike Sword, Deb Ward and Brad Kutzer and Susan and Robert Lete. On Monday, October 7th, visitation will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church from 10:00 to 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. Entombment will be in Memphis Memory Gardens, Memphis Tennessee at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to one of the following charities: Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry, Fairhope Hospice, .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
