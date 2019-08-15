|
|
Becky Bennett
Lancaster - Becky Sue Bennett, 67 of Lancaster passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on September 27, 1951 in Lancaster. Becky was a child care provider for over 45 years. She will be remembered for her loving heart and how she would open her home to all in need. Becky loved showing horses and enjoyed crocheting.
Becky is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Gene Bennett, son Craig (Jennifer) Bennett, daughter Lisa (Brian Davy) Bennett, son Shaun (Fiancé Erin Green) Bennett, son Brian (Fiancé Jessica Johnson) Bennett; grandchildren Jayden, Blayne, Bryanna and Adaline; brother Fred Wilkins, special cousin Ralph Ingersoll, special extended family Melissa Straits and Mackinley Straits, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Wilkins and sister Margaret Wilkins.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Bennett officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6-9PM at the funeral home and 12:00PM to the time of the service on Sunday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in Becky's memory. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019