Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
1158 Morgan Rd
Bridgeville, OH
Becky Sroka


1952 - 2019
Becky Sroka Obituary
Becky Sroka

Lancaster - Rebecca S. "Becky" Sroka, age 67 of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born March 23, 1952 in Lancaster, daughter of the late James R. and Mary E. (Bauman) Turner. She was retired from the Ohio Department of Health with 20 years of service and attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Shane M. (Trish) Tyler, of Pleasantville, Jacqueline and John Sroka, both of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Keiton Tyler, Darrien (Emily) Sroka, Devin Sroka, and John Sroka III; great granddaughter, Abby Sroka; step grandchildren, Alexis Wyatt, Ashley Noland, and Ryan Babasa; step great grandchildren, Serenity Kiger and Everlee Ferguson; sisters, Judy (Tom) Gasser, of Lancaster and Shelly (Bill) DeVille, of Loveland; brothers, Scott and Barry Turner, both of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John A. "Jack" Sroka; brother, Mike Turner.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME, 222 S. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH with Pastor Roger Quay officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 - 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Rd, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the St. Paul Lutheran Church Food Bank, 125 North Eastwood Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
