Belinda Jo Good
Pleasantville - Belinda Jo Good, born May 1, 1954 to the late Jay and Carrie Castle, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Good, whom she married July 3, 1970; children, Bobby Good and Destiny (Brian) Armstrong; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bev Starkey, Sandy Moyer, Kim (Mike) Good, Tammy (Rodney) Nash; brother, Rick (Kim) Castle; special friends, Ruth McCafferty, Lisa Gordon and Jeri Dobos; many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Shelby Moore-Davis; nephews TJ Castle and Jeremy Good. The family would like to thank Holly Griffith, Jo's nurse navigator and Jason Henderson for always being there for her. Jo cared for everyone in her life and everyone knew they were welcomed in her house. She loved camping and spending time with family and friends; her smile and humor would lighten any room.
A time to visit with Jo's family will be Monday, April 29th from 10 - Noon at Christ Way Community Church, 113 W. Walnut Street, Pleasantville. Funeral services will follow in the church at Noon with Pastor Jeremy Ellis and Pastor Scott Gibson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Hampson Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Jo's memory to the . Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019