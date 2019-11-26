|
|
Belva "Bev" L. McCandlish
LANCASTER - Belva "Bev" L. McCandlish 82 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was retired from Hordis Brothers Glass and was a member of Bremen Bethel Presbyterian Church and Order of Eastern Star. She loved gardening, cooking and babysitting.
Bev is survived by her daughter, Angela Shull of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Tiffany Chuvalas, Brandon (Melissa) Chuvalas and Lauren (Michael) Hall; great grandchildren, Keegan Chuvalas, Julian Hall and Elijah Hall; brother, Donald (Diana) Stafford of Cynthiana, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William McCandlish, parents, George and Coriene Stafford, granddaughter, Ashley Chuvalas and four brothers.
Friends may visit Friday, November 29, 2019 at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 from 12-2:00 p.m. Caring Cremation® to follow.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019