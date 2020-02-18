|
|
Bernadine Naomi Cupp Dupler
Lancaster
- Bernadine "Bubbie" Cupp Dupler of Lancaster, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family, left this life and joined her Creator in heaven on February 17, 2020. Bernadine was born on September 17, 1935 in Rushville, Ohio, the daughter of Denver and Ida (Fahrer) Cupp. A graduate of Rushville Union High School , class of 1953. Bernadine was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Colfax. She retired in 2003 from Riverview Imaging Center. Prior to Riverview Imaging she worked at The Steward Brothers Alban Furniture Store from 1972 until the store closed in 1993. Upon retirement, Bernadine was a volunteer at Fairfield Medical Center and she enjoyed seeing and greeting visitors at the south entrance customer service desk. Bernadine loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Bernadine is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Mike) Newman and Bev (Tim) Voris; son, Steve Dupler; grandchildren, Lindsay (Eric Nolan) McClellan, Courtney (Shawn) Faulkner, Annie Voris and Brock Newman; great-grandchildren, Gavin Barber, Austin, Logan and Addison Faulkner; sister, Sondra (John) Shafer of Mansfield; brother-in-law, Jerry (Faye) Dupler; and several nieces and nephews.
Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents; best friend and loving husband of 46 years, Charlie E. Dupler; Charlie's parents, Clifton and Marvine Dupler; and brother-in-law, Don Turner.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 20, . 2020 from 2 - 8 PM and one hour prior to services on Friday at Grace Lutheran Church, 5575 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21 at 11 AM at the church with the Rev. Karen Martin Kepner officiating. Graveside services will follow at Grace Lutheran Cemetery
The family would like to thank the staff of Fairhope Hospice for providing comfort and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice , 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Grace Lutheran Church. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020