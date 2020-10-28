1/
Bernard Shonk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Shonk

Lancaster - Bernard L. "Buddy" Shonk, 88, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born on August 28, 1932 in Columbus to the late Lester and Goldie (McNicols) Shonk. Bernard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Anchor Hocking. Bernard was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and the American Legion.

Bernard is survived by his by two sons; Shawn (Jackie) Shonk, of Lancaster and Brian (Jeanie) Shonk, of Upper Arlington. Two grandchildren survive, Gretchen Phillips and Aaron Bush; brother Gerald (Eileen) Shonk of Canal Winchester, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rita (Ward) Shonk, his parents and sister Rosemary Shonk.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be on Friday, October, 30, 2020 from 5-8PM at the funeral home. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved