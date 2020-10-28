Bernard Shonk
Lancaster - Bernard L. "Buddy" Shonk, 88, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born on August 28, 1932 in Columbus to the late Lester and Goldie (McNicols) Shonk. Bernard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Anchor Hocking. Bernard was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and the American Legion.
Bernard is survived by his by two sons; Shawn (Jackie) Shonk, of Lancaster and Brian (Jeanie) Shonk, of Upper Arlington. Two grandchildren survive, Gretchen Phillips and Aaron Bush; brother Gerald (Eileen) Shonk of Canal Winchester, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rita (Ward) Shonk, his parents and sister Rosemary Shonk.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be on Friday, October, 30, 2020 from 5-8PM at the funeral home. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
