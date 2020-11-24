1/
Bertha Hilyard
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha Hilyard

Lancaster - Bertha M. "Bertie" Hilyard, 87 of Lancaster passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on September 6, 1933 in Springville, Kentucky to the late Frank and Rebecca (Qualls) Boggs. Bertie retired from Mirror Insulation. She cherished spending time with her family and enjoyed creating photo colleagues and albums to share at her family reunions.

Bertie is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Robert "Bob" Hilyard, daughter Pam Aman, daughter Tami (Randy) Kuhn, grandchildren Heidi (Matt Kisker) Hilyard and Leo (Abby Falor) Hilyard; great grandchildren Rhyleigh, Dakoda, Mekinzi, Taylor, brother, Chester (Polly) Boggs; sister Betty Snyder; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Shirley (John) Wilson, Loretta Smith, brother, Frank Boggs, Jr.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00AM to the time of the service on Wednesday, December 2. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association or the Parkinson Foundation. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved