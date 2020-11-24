Bertha Hilyard
Lancaster - Bertha M. "Bertie" Hilyard, 87 of Lancaster passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on September 6, 1933 in Springville, Kentucky to the late Frank and Rebecca (Qualls) Boggs. Bertie retired from Mirror Insulation. She cherished spending time with her family and enjoyed creating photo colleagues and albums to share at her family reunions.
Bertie is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Robert "Bob" Hilyard, daughter Pam Aman, daughter Tami (Randy) Kuhn, grandchildren Heidi (Matt Kisker) Hilyard and Leo (Abby Falor) Hilyard; great grandchildren Rhyleigh, Dakoda, Mekinzi, Taylor, brother, Chester (Polly) Boggs; sister Betty Snyder; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Shirley (John) Wilson, Loretta Smith, brother, Frank Boggs, Jr.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00AM to the time of the service on Wednesday, December 2. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association or the Parkinson Foundation. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
