Bertha Jeane Ellis (Lane) Goldfarb
- - Bertha Jeane Ellis (Lane) Goldfarb, 89, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on August 24, 2019. She was born in Crooksville, Ohio on October 18, 1929 to George and Lena Ellis.
Jeane was a long time employee of RBM in Lancaster, and a hostess of Mumaugh Memorial for several years. She was also a long-standing member of 5th Avenue Church of Christ, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, working with various ladies groups, cooking and baking for many activities (and made the best pie crust in this neck of the woods). Jeane was also active in Marine Corps service organizations, especially Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary, presiding as State of Ohio president for several years. She will be fondly remembered for her tireless fundraising efforts. Jeane was an accomplished seamstress who had her own tailor shop with her late husband, David. She was well known for her quick wit and lively sense of humor, and she liked nothing better than sharing a joke with her friends.
Jeane is survived by her daughter, Connie Lane, of Lancaster; two great grandsons, William Lane and Raymond Lax; sister-in-law, Alberta Ellis; several nieces and nephews, including beloved nephew, Jeff Ellis, who treated her like his own mother. She will be sorely missed by many special friends.
Jeane was pre-deceased by her parents; brother, George N. Ellis; husbands, William Lane and David Goldfarb; and a nephew, Steven Ellis.
A Memorial service will be held at Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, Lancaster, on Friday, October 18 at 11:00am.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019