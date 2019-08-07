|
|
Bertha Konkler
Lancaster - Bertha M. Konkler, age 93 of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Bickford of Lancaster. She was born May 6, 1926 in Amanda, daughter of the late Charles and Dora (Ebelin) Pratt. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Olivedale Senior Citizens and her "Bickford Family".
She is survived by her children, Karen (Charles) Braden, of Rushville, Eugene (Carol) Konkler Jr., of Lancaster and Gary (Jennifer) Konkler, of Rushville; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene T. Konkler; grandson, David J. Graf; 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019