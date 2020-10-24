Bertha M. Boyer
Lancaster - Bertha M. (Hardwick) Boyer, 89 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away in her sleep at Buckeye Care and Rehab on October 23rd, 2020. Bertha was born on May 4th, 1931 to the late Robert and Ruth Hardwick. She was a member of the Eastern Star, White Shrine, and the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ. Bertha also volunteered at the Fairfield Medical Center for over 20 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Williams; son, Harry (Mary) Boyer; daughter, Deanna Boyer; and daughter in law, Connie Boyer. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard, who passed away on June 20th, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard E. Boyer; her 2 brothers and her 2 sisters.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30th, 2020 from 10:30AM-11:30AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private Services are to follow with burial to take place at Maple Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fifth Avenue Church of Christ in Lancaster, Ohio or Hospice of Central Ohio
in Berth's memory.