Lancaster - Beryl F. Raymond, 93, of Lancaster passed away on Monday May 25, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on May 27, 1926 in Nelsonville, OH to the late Charles W. and Anna C. (Barber) Figgins. Beryl married her high school sweetheart Carl Raymond Jr. on June 27, 1943 before his deployment in the U.S. Navy. She was a maker of beautiful handmade and hand painted baskets, quilts, sweaters and doll clothes. Beryl will also be remembered for being a master pie and chocolate chip cookie baker.
Beryl is survived by her son Carl Steven Raymond, daughter Tamara (Jon) Solt, son Tim (Mary) Raymond, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Carl Raymond Jr., daughter-in-law Judy Raymond, parents, brothers Ray, George, Kenneth, Jack and Bill Figgins, sisters Ruth Cooksey, Ethel Crampton and Helen Figgins.
In honoring Beryl's wishes a private graveside service will be held by the immediate family in Floral Hills Memory Gardens at a later date. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020