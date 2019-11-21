|
Bette Agosta
Lancaster - Bette R. Agosta, 90, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Bickford of Lancaster. She was born on June 6, 1929 in Cleveland, OH to the late Stanley and Ursula (Ross) Smyth. Bette married her soulmate and her lifelong love Veto W. Agosta in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1961. Bette was proud of being the first Secretary for the Lancaster Police Department. She also was a social worker for the Fairfield County Welfare Department. Bette was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church.
Bette is survived by her sons Christopher (Carol) Agosta and Louis (Cathy) Agosta; 7 grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren; brother Norman (Antonia) Smyth; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Veto, sisters Nancy Montague and Ursula Wentzel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:45PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School 1301 N. Main St. Chamberlain, South Dakota 57325. The family would like to thank the staff at Bickford of Lancaster for their compassion and care given to Bette. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019