Bettie M. Whitley



Lancaster - Bettie M. Whitley, 93 of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at the Inn at Chapel Grove in Heath, Ohio. Bettie was born in Lancaster, Ohio on July 16th, 1925 to the late William and Grace Shugert. She was an employee of Heritage Pharmacy and a volunteer at the Fairfield Medical Center for many years. She was a member of the Eastern Star M.Z. Kreider #145, as well as the Olivedale Senior Center and the First United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Wesley (Diane) Whitley; grandchildren, Michael Whitley, Karl (Roxane) Whitley, Denise (Paul) Ventresco, Thea (Mike) Kellenberg and Chris Papaleonardos; great-grandchildren, Amanda (Lisa) Church, Brandon Church, Kyle (Dolly) Whitley, and Sara Kellenberg; 9 great-great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Rosemary Kelley and Juanita Holbrook; and brother-in-law, Orlea Whitley.



She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Lowell Whitley; brothers, Floyd Shugert, Russell Shugert, and Harold Shugert; sisters, Mary Tobin and Florence Brucker; great-grandson, Tristan Whitley; and sister-in-law, Lucile Jenkins.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at 1:30PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dr. Alice Wolfe officiating. Burial is to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Lancaster. Friends and family may visit on Friday from 11:30AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.



In honor of Bettie's life and her love of purple the family suggests those attending to wear something purple to celebrate and honor her.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Fairfield County Animal Shelter (1715 Granville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130) or the First United Methodist Church (163 E. Wheeling St. Lancaster, OH 43130) in Bettie's name.