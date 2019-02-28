Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Betty Ann Middaugh Obituary
Betty Ann Middaugh

Crossenville - Betty Ann (Childers) Middaugh, 84, of Crossenville, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Pickering House, Lancaster. She was born April 21, 1934 in Crossenville to the late Clyde and Dorothy (Ashbaugh) Childers.

Betty was a 1952 graduate of Junction City High School. She married Robert N. Middaugh on December 29, 1956. She was a member of Salem United Brethren in Christ Church and former member of Junction City Lioness Club. Betty enjoyed her flower garden and keeping the community birds fed.

Betty is survived by three children, Bev (Dave) McCain of Hilliard, Brenda (Andy) Cable of Thornville and Brian (Ruth) Middaugh of Junction City; 9 grandchildren, Andrea (Todd) Ellars, Anthony (Rachael) Cable, Briana (Adam) Merckle, Curtis, Tyler, Nicole and Jordan Middaugh, Scott (Patti) McCain, and Eric McCain; seven great-grandchildren, Reese, Luke and Landon McCain, Easton and Henley Elllars, Reagan and Caden Cable; siblings, Wilma (Don) Mohler, David (Pam) Childers, Georganne Daubenmire and Flo Johnston; and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Middaugh on May 29, 2013; and infant grandson, Bryan Russell Middaugh. A time to visit with the family will take place Friday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort Street, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM in the funeral home with Rev. Joseph Leighton officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Graveside services will follow at Salem Chapel Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Betty's memory to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com.
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
