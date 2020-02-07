|
|
Betty Ann Miller
Carroll - Betty Ann Miller, age 83, longtime resident of Carroll, passed Friday, February 07, 2020 at Arbors of Carroll. Born November 27, 1936 in McConnelsville, Ohio to the late Harold and Cora Cheadle, Betty graduated from Bloom Carroll High School. Betty had a great love of crossword puzzles, and played guitar. She also expressed her musical talent as a singer for WHOK.
Betty was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Clark and Karon (Philip) Winslow; sons, Daron and Aaron (Angela) Morris; and grandchildren, Zachary, Keith, Ben, Tatiana, Christopher, Kate, Kason, Adrienne, Madison and William.
Services will be private for the family. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020