|
|
Betty Ann Powers
LANCASTER - Betty Ann Powers, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away early Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Dorothy Hedges and George Minic, Betty grew up in the care of her grandmother Elizabeth Heilman Minic. As a young child, she rode horses and loved her special goat "Silver". Betty met her former husband Jim Powers, in Lancaster where she lived most of her life. In the 60's, while raising their four children, Betty sang and preformed with the Sweet Adelines Quartet. Later, she proudly supported her family working as a beautician and serving in the hospitality industry.
Over the years, Betty's childhood passion for animals grew-especially for dogs, guiding her to work and volunteer in local pet grooming centers. She also loved sewing and crafts and often made special handmade gifts to give her family and friends. Betty will be remembered for being an avid Ohio State Football fan, as she never missed a game and could always be heard on Saturdays hooting and hollering the Buckeyes to victory with her OSU buddies, Barb, Karen and Judy. She also appreciated the company of her dear friend, Phyllis Richards.
Betty was loved, cared for and is survived by her daughters Kathy Myers and Cynthia (Ky) Powers, granddaughter Teena Myers, grandson Alex Powers and great grandsons Kaleb Myers and Angelo Powers for whom she was especially proud and who brought her much joy. She is also survived by daughter Lisa (Bob) Post and son Timothy (Cindy) Powers, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, parents, three brothers, George, Jim and Terry, son, Jimmy and her most beloved companion dog, Honey.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Inurnment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In honor of Betty's passion for dogs, contributions can be made to the Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the Fairfield County Dog Adoption Center and Shelter, 1715 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 27, 2019