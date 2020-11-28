1/1
Betty Carpenter
Betty Carpenter

Lancaster - Betty Jean Carpenter, age 87, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Carroll Place. She was born August 26, 1933 in Walton, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Silas Leander and Nettie Mable (Beard) Hubbard. She and her late husband moved to the Amanda area in 1966. She became very active at the Amanda United Methodist Church. She formed the Amanda Lunch Bunch and ran that until her retirement. She was the food site manager for Fairfield County Meals on Wheels at the Amanda location.

She is survived by four children, Greg (Diane) Carpenter of Lancaster, Cheryl Sampson, Brian (Darla) Carpenter of Lancaster and Brett (Daye) Carpenter of Amanda; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; sister, Doris Williams of Charleston, West Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert" Bud" Carpenter and two brothers.

A grave side service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hamburg Cemetery at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3175 Hamburg Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with Pastor Gerald Mershimer officiating. No calling hours will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Amanda United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 368, Amanda, Ohio 43102 or FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
November 28, 2020
Loved this Lady! Her and I had a lot of laughs!! She will be missed for sure! Now in peace and rest
Betty Jo Lee
Friend
