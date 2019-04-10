|
|
Betty E.B. Reinhart
Amanda - Betty E.B. Reinhart, 92 of Amanda, OH passed away on Fri. April 5, 2019 at Pickering House in Lancaster, OH. She was born on Oct. 25, 1926 to the late Harry H. and Drew Ann (Foor) Fausnaugh in Fairfield County. Preceded in death by husband Stanley T. Reinhart and daughters Linda Reinhart and Sandra Cheadle. Survived by children Stanley M. (Melodye), Carl (Vickie), Albert, Bruce and Jeff (Mary) Reinhart, Connie Scott, Mary (Paul) Agosta; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters Nancy Hanley and Linda Fennegen. Visitation will be from 10 to noon on Thurs. April 11th followed by a Funeral Service at noon at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019