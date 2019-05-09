Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Lancaster - Betty Eileen Hockman, 89, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born May 18, 1929 in Lancaster the daughter of Willis and Helen (Gartner) Johnston. She was a 1947 graduate of Berne Union High School and served many years as owner and administrator of Johnston's Nursing Home, Lancaster.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 71 years, Emerson Woodrow Hockman, whom she married August 9, 1948; daughters, Victoria Sargent, Cindy Hutchins and Sandy (George F.) Andrews; 8 grandchildren, Ryan (Nichi), Nathan (Kari), Evan (Marissa), and Brandon (Amy) Wagner, Jarrod (Katy Kocher) and Lucas (Brandee) Stemen, Kayla (Eric) Kunkler and Zachary (Kelsey) Hutchins; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Johnston; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jim Johnston.

A time to visit with Betty's family will be Saturday, May 11th from 10 AM - Noon at Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will take place at noon in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Harmony Cemetery. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 9, 2019
