Betty Gambill
Betty Gambill

Lancaster - Betty J. Gambill, 91, of Lancaster passed away, Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on November 29, 1928 in Lancaster to the late Christopher and Martha (Plymire) Arent. Betty was a retired cafeteria manager for the Lancaster City Schools. She was a member of Faith Memorial Church.

Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara (Thomas) Potts, son-in-law Phil Rhoads; grandchildren, Amy (Jason) Kennedy, Jason (Lindsay) Potts, Greg (Emily) Rhoads, and Brandon (Becky) Rhoads; 13 great grandchildren; sister Christine (Donald) Deeds; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wallace Gambill and daughter Carolyn Rhoads.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:00PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at the funeral home. We will be practicing social distancing and health protocol. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice in Betty's memory. The family would like to thank the staff at Fairfield Medical Center and FAIRHOPE for their heartfelt care provided to Betty. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
