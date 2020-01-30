|
|
Betty J. Henson
Lancaster - Betty Henson, 91 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at Bickford of Lancaster. Betty was born in Ashville, Ohio on February 12, 1928. She will always be remembered as a very loving Christian mother and grandmother. During her lifetime she enjoyed watching birds, the beauty of lighthouses, gardening, and most of all, she loved her family. We will miss you but will forever hold you in our hearts.
She is survived by her sister, Marcella Cleveland and many members of her extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Cross Henson; son, Leonard (Patty) Henson; grandson, Chester Lee Henson; her parents, Elwood and Mary Bradford; brothers, Jerry, Frank and Johnny Peters.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 12PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Arrangements are being handled through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020