Betty Jo (Woltz) Weiser
Canal Winchester - 1926-2020
Betty Jo (Woltz) Weiser, age 93, of Canal Winchester, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence at The Inn at Winchester Trail. Born and raised in Bucyrus, Ohio, she was a 1948 graduate of Ohio University. She married Richard C. Weiser on June 18, 1949, and she taught school in Lockbourne, Ohio. Jo was a founding member of Canal Winchester Human Services (formerly C.W. Welfare Corporation) and The Canal Winchester Historical Society. She was a life member of Hope United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Also a member of Grant Women's Services and the DAR. Her many achievements include being a Jefferson Award finalist, and receiving the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award, Canal Winchester Community Pillar Award, and was named to the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Jo enjoyed going to Hocking County with her husband, Dick, watercolor painting with Dick, collecting antiques for years with friends, world-traveling with friends, playing bridge with the same ladies (2 tables) for over 60 years, family gatherings, living in Canal Winchester, and her deep faith in God. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard C. Weiser in 2016; her parents, Ada and Kirby Woltz; brother, Clifton (Maryellen) Woltz; and sister, Barbara (John) Stauffer. She is survived by her son, Todd (Colleene) Weiser; grandson, Rex Richard; nieces and nephews, Kris, Kile, Kevin, Marty, Mark, Cathy, Jim, and Tom; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for the family with interment at Union Grove Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life Service is planned for later. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Canal Winchester Human Services, Canal Winchester Historical Society, or Hope United Methodist Church in Jo's memory. Online condolences and funeral web stream info at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2020