Betty Kitsmiller
Lancaster - Betty R. Kitsmiller of Lancaster passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on June 1, 1929 in Pike Co. to the late Ervin and Ethel (Thornton) Carter. She loved to golf, bowl and travel for many years. Betty loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She always said she was 39 and holding, but she lived to the grand age of 91.
Betty is survived by her son Rod (Rhonda) Irvin, sister Evon Cordor, step-sons Mike (Cindy) Kitsmiller and Mark (Melinda) Kitsmiller; step-daughter Mindy (Bill) Farrow; step son-in-law Ron Spires; 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren, 12 step great grandchildren; 1 step great great grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and her furry baby Gabby.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack R. Kitsmiller, step-daughter Margi Spires, parents, step-father Joe Raver, brothers Francis, Nick, and Kenneth Carter, and sister Mary Ann Seifert.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 18 from 10:00AM to the time of the service at the funeral home. We will be practicing Social Distancing and Health Protocol.
Many heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses and the chaplain Mark Linn at Pickering House for their care and concerns for her and her family, and a special thank you to her Pastor John Davidson.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.