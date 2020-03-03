Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenfield - Betty Lou Bowen, 89, of Greenfield, IN and formerly of Lancaster, OH, passed away on March 1, 2020. She was born to the late William and Hattie Martin in Zaleski, OH on July 3, 1930.

Betty is survived by her son, Donald (Regina) Bowen; grandchildren, Katherine (Dave) Wethington, and James Bowen; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferry D. "Pete" Bowen; sister, Helen Wise; brothers, Ronald, Lowell, Paul, Clyde, Joseph and Willard Martin; and parents.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130 from 10-11 AM, with a graveside service to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to a .

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
