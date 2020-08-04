1/
Betty Lou Scott Dobbins
1948 - 2020
Betty Lou Scott Dobbins

Thurston - Betty Lou Scott Dobbins, 71, of Thurston, formerly of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 9:33 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

Betty was born November 2, 1948 in Junction City, the daughter of the late George and Madeline Eveland Lanier. She was a 1967 graduate of New Lexington High School and was a sales manager at Value City Department Store for many years. She was an avid pet lover and had two dogs and four cats.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Jamie and Brian Neel of Thornville and Lorie Dunlevy of Coshocton; one son, Richard M. (Chastity) Scott of Glenford; nine grandchildren, Anthony, Audrey, Jacob, Calob, Taylor, Hannah, Ellie, Austin and Hayley; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters, Georgiann Shirkey, Donna Burd, Shirley Stickdorn, Goldie Mullins and Jeannie Addington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard E. Scott (1992).

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 in New Lexington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield Center for Disabilities, 681 East 6th Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Lexington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
