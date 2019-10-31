Resources
Betty Lou Utt

Betty Lou Utt Obituary
Betty Lou Utt

Zanesville - Betty Lou Utt (Worley) of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on September 28th, 2019 at age 85.

Betty is survived by daughter, Deb (Stacy) Latham of Brownsville; son, Gary (Pam) Utt of Anchorage, Alaska; sister, Kathy Kiffer of Pataskala; grandchildren, Kaylee Curry of Zanesville, Kateri Marie (Sean Elliott) of Frazeysburg, Erin (Scott) Hostler of Hartville, Brooke Grubb of Athens, Kerry (Ryan) Grimm of Athens, Ashley Fisher of Lancaster, Derek Utt of Lancaster, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her are son, Michael Utt; sisters Margaret Hepner and Patricia Kiffer, and brother Charles Worley.

In accordance with Betty's final wishes her earthly remains were donated to Ohio University School of Medicine.

A celebration to commemorate her life will be held Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 351 South High Street, Lancaster Ohio at 12pm.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
