Betty Louise (Saunders) Props
May 8, 1934 to December 24, 2019
Betty was born in Amanda, Ohio. She was the daughter of Thomas Jacob Saunders and Ina Louise (Dickey) Saunders. Betty was the tenth child of thirteen children. She lived all of her life in Fairfield, Perry and mostly Hocking counties, growing up on the family farm, "out on the hill," on Saunders Road.
Betty attended Marion Township Elementary School and graduated from Logan High School in 1953. As high school students she met and married Hubert (Herb) Lewis Props in 1952, while she was still a student. Her high school personal motto was, "Love Conquers All."
To her family and friends Betty was a loving daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a great-great-grandmother, a loyal friend and much more. She was a very strong-willed Christian as well. She operated the Props Group Home for the elderly from 1983 until 2008. These values, along with her love and self-sacrifice, were an important part of her life and to the lives of those she cared for.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, most of her siblings, her husband of 41 years, many other family members and friends. She is survived by sons Stephen (Keli Oberst) Lewis, of Centerburg, Ohio, Joseph Loren, of Circleville, Ohio, Harley Thomas, of Orlando, Florida, daughters Connie Leigh (Randy Vollmer) Campbell, of Logan, Ohio, Tracie Lorene (Ralph) Temple of Rushville, Ohio, grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Mallory, Kaitlyn, Clay, and Jarrod Props, Dustin & Brandi Reed, and Raeanna Temple; several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sister Nell (Robert) Rainer, of Fishers, Indiana and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio with Rev. Kermit Weltey officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
