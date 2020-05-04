Services
Betty Luck

Lancaster - Betty J. Luck, 80, died May 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 1, 1940 to the late James and Lucy Morrison. She was a homemaker and attended the Pine Grove Church.

Betty is survived by her son Carl Raymond Luck of home; sister, Mildred Stoneburner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl "Bill" Luck in 2001; sisters, Erma, Ruth, Opal, and Eleanor.

Private service is to take place with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi, Ohio.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020
