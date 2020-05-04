|
Betty Luck
Lancaster - Betty J. Luck, 80, died May 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 1, 1940 to the late James and Lucy Morrison. She was a homemaker and attended the Pine Grove Church.
Betty is survived by her son Carl Raymond Luck of home; sister, Mildred Stoneburner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl "Bill" Luck in 2001; sisters, Erma, Ruth, Opal, and Eleanor.
Private service is to take place with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi, Ohio.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020