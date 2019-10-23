Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Dickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. Dickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty M. Dickson Obituary
Betty M. Dickson

LANCASTER - Betty M. Dickson, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Julie Dickson; sons, John (Kathleen) Dickson and Tim (Roxann) Dickson; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (Dick) Shannon and Louella McClaskey; and brother, Gary (Jenny) Daubenmire.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dickson; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Pam Dickson; and parents, Jessie and Odessa Daubenmire.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, Lancaster with Pastor Mel Truex officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may visit from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries