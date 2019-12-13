|
|
Betty M. Hass
Lancaster - Betty M. Hass, born March 24, 1931 to the late Herbert and Verlena Black of Ohio, went to be with the Lord on December 12th, 2019. She was a member of Faith Memorial church, and an active member of the Olivedale Kitchen Band. Betty lived a full life, enjoying over 50 years of marriage to her late husband Melvin Hass, who passed in 2007.
Betty was a mother of five children: Ramon (Butch) Hass of Humble, Texas, Robin Voris of Lancaster, Roger (Mary) Hass of Florida, Russell Hass of North Carolina, Naomi (John) Phillips of Rushville, several grandchildren; Krystal (John) Huber of Bremen, Matthew (Tia) Phillips of Junction City, Jennifer (Brian) Holland of New Albany, Todd (Laura) Hass of Texas, Killey (Mark) Hays and Brendan and Brooke Cannon of Nederland Texas, Summer (Ashley) Eades and Kendyl and Ausytin Eades of Sumrall Mississippi, Lindsay Hass and son Benjamin of North Carolina, and numerous great grandchildren.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Mel Truex, will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Family and friends may visit on Monday form 2-4 PM and again from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in Betty's memory to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH, 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019