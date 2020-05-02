|
Betty Mahr
Somerset - Betty C. Mahr, 81, Somerset, passed away on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born in Columbus, on August 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Fred and Della (May) Lockhart.
Betty was a lifelong homemaker, who enjoyed crafts and attending garage sales. She treasured the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her children: William (Judy) Mahr, Randy Mahr, Kenneth (Brenda) Mahr, Deborah Griffith, Pamela (Steve) Knight and Teresa Crist; along with her siblings Huey, Sheridan, Fred, Jim, Carla and Elizabeth; and her 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and her husband William Mahr in 2018.
Graveside services Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Mifflin Cemetery.
An on-line guest register is available at www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Betty and her family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 2 to May 4, 2020