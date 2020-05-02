Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mahr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Mahr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Mahr Obituary
Betty Mahr

Somerset - Betty C. Mahr, 81, Somerset, passed away on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born in Columbus, on August 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Fred and Della (May) Lockhart.

Betty was a lifelong homemaker, who enjoyed crafts and attending garage sales. She treasured the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her children: William (Judy) Mahr, Randy Mahr, Kenneth (Brenda) Mahr, Deborah Griffith, Pamela (Steve) Knight and Teresa Crist; along with her siblings Huey, Sheridan, Fred, Jim, Carla and Elizabeth; and her 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and her husband William Mahr in 2018.

Graveside services Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Mifflin Cemetery.

An on-line guest register is available at www.hoskinsonfuneral.com

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Betty and her family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 2 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -