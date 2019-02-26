|
|
Betty Marguerite Bay
LANCASTER - Betty Marguerite (Jackson) Bay, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 24, 2019, at the Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Betty was a member of Sugar Grove United Methodist Church where she began attending at the age of 14. She enjoyed reading her Bible, baking, crocheting, working outdoors, and most of all caring for her family. She loved children, hers and everybody else's. She loved with an unconditional, sacrificial love, blessing everyone with her kindness. She always saw the good in everyone. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Betty is survived by her children, Danny (Jo Ann) Holcomb, Cheryl (Dan) Burrows, and Peggy (Bill) Roach; grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Gloyd, Brandi (Dion) Troiano, and Kelly (Matthew) Morton; great grandchildren, Steven, Jordan, Alyssa, and Andrew; great great grandchildren, Jacob, Veronica, and Karson; brother-in-law, Ralph Bay; sister-in-law, Helen Bay; and nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lewis E. Bay in 2013; parents, Grover and Clara (Elick) Jackson; sisters, Dorothy Snoke, Susan Hertenlehner, and Odessa Daubenmire; brothers, Donald, Turley, Eugene, Richard, and Lester Jackson; and grandson, Steven Glenn II.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Stukey Cemetery, Sugar Grove, Ohio. Donations may be made in memory of Betty to Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 101, Sugar Grove, Ohio 43155 or Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019