Betty Miller
Lancaster - Betty Jane Miller, 85, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on October 12, 1934 in Hocking Co. to the late Wheeler and Helen (Hardesty) Specht. Betty was a retired restaurant manager for White Cottage. She attended First Christian Church on Park St., Friendly 60's Club at Faith Memorial Church and the Marine Corps League.
Betty is survived by her daughter Amy (Richard) Black, son Scott (Kim) Elick; grandchildren Kyle Anderson, Cameron Black, Destiny King, Jada Elick, Leslie Dye, Kevin Boley Jr., Michael Boley and Heather Boley; great grandchildren Braylen Keels and Deacon Keels; brother Kenneth (Joan) Specht; nieces and nephews.
Betty is reunited with her loving husband of over 40 years Ralph E. Miller, her parents, brothers Raymond Specht, Robert Specht, Michael Holland, and Wilmer Findley.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8PM. We will be practicing social distancing and following health protocol. A private interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.