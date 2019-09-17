|
Betty Probasco
Lancaster - Betty E. Probasco, age 90, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday September 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 3, 1929 the daughter of the late Samuel Swartz and Florence Guseman Swartz. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and retired from food service management with the Lancaster City Schools. She is survived by her grandchildren Joshua (Serena) Van Dyke of Lancaster, Sean (Rachel) Frazier of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Renee Sprecher (Jim Elliott, fiancé) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Melissa (Matthew) Konkler of Lancaster; great-grandchildren Adam and Sarah Van Dyke of Lancaster, Anna (Alex) Snyder, Ellie (Austin) Kemp and Katie Frazier all of Belmont county Ohio, Cody Elliott and Mackenzie Williams of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Klarissa Williams (George Sinclair, (fiancé) and great-great-granddaughter Leah Sinclair of Fort Worth Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene M. Probasco; parents; daughter Vicky L. (Probasco) Marmoucha.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church at 508 N. Broad St. Lancaster, OH 43130 officiated by Pastor Roger Quay. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 P.M. Thursday at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Calvary Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019