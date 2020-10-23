Betty (Treisch) Smith
Gainesville, FL - Betty Jean (Treisch) Smith, 92, formerly of Stoutsville died October 17, 2020. She was living with her daughter and son-in-law in the Gainesville, FL area the past 4 years. She was born May 13, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard (Dick) V. Smith of Stoutsville, Ohio, son Dane A. Smith of St Petersburg, FL, 4 brothers and 1 sister. Betty is survived by her remaining 2 sons and their wives, daughter and her husband, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her younger sister, Roberta Gordon, and childhood friend, Eileen Kelly Wolfe.
While Betty lived a full life in her first career as the wife of a successful teacher, coach and high school principal and a mentor to her 4 children; she wanted to do more with her life. She worked in a second career as a Pharmacy Technician at Berger Hospital in Circleville, Ohio from 1978 until 1998. Her third and most rewarding career was spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty was an inspiration to many as she was a lady of great dedication to her extended families and friends. Betty had a special bond with many family friends over the years; too many to list! Many felt she was their second mother or the grandma they never had. She was an outstanding cook! She will long be remembered for her fried chicken, home-made rolls, 'Hawaiian Smiles', apple dumplings, holiday cookies (especially candy canes cookies for dunking), pies and of course, her award winning strawberry jam and grape jelly.
A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held Saturday at 12 noon, November 7, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda, Ohio, Rev. Marilin Miller officiating. Visitation will be held the 2 hours preceding the 'Celebration of Life' with her burial at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville, Ohio to follow.
Betty had a long fight with Glaucoma and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD). She is one of over 11 million people in the country to have Wet AMD. To this end, in lieu of flowers, she wanted any donations directed to Macular Degeneration Research
/BrightFocus Foundation
22512 Gateway Center Drive Clarksburg, MD 20871.