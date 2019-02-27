|
Beverly Ann (Shepherd) Batina
Lancaster - Beverly Ann (Shepherd) Batina, 69, of Lancaster, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on the morning of February 24th, 2019. Bev was born in 1949 in Chillicothe, Ohio to James and Delcia (Meredith) Shepherd.
She attended Berne Union schools, in Sugar Grove, Ohio from Kindergarten all the way through her graduation in 1968. She was a proud member of 4H and the Berne Union Golden Rockets marching band. In April of 1971 she married the love of her life, Robert P. Batina, and gave birth to her greatest blessing, Robert J Batina in December of 1972. Although Bev was a career woman, the most important job to her was raising her son. All through her life, Bev was a caring and compassionate person. Whenever someone needed help she would be there for them, and that help extended to all of the critters that she loved as well. Growing up on a farm, she had pet sheep, horses, chickens, and cats... and throughout their lives together, she and Bob continued to love and take care of many lucky kitties that came into their lives. She found beauty and peace in every aspect of nature, and she enjoyed sharing that love with her nieces and nephews through camping trips at Deer Creek State Park.
Bev is survived by her husband, Robert P. Batina; son, Robert J Batina; sister, Sharon (Shepherd) Riecky; brother, Jay and Peggy (Smyers) Shepherd; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Delcia Shepherd; brother-in-law, Anthony Riecky; and sister-in-law, Carol Batina.
Caring Cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME. The family has decided to hold a private memorial, but if you have any fond memories of Bev from when we were all a bit younger, I hope that you'll take a moment today to tell someone about her and what an amazing person she was. There are some people who just bring a light so great to the world, that even after they are gone the light remains.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019