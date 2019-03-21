Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lighthouse Memorial Church
2600 Walnut Road NE
Millersport, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lighthouse Memorial Church
2600 Walnut Road NE
Millersport, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Beard


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bill Beard Obituary
Bill Beard

Pleasantville - On Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019, Jesus took Bill Beard from his earthly life to be with him. Bill's family was at his side. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Peggy and his five beautiful children: Judy Shepard, James (Debbie) Beard, Julie (Larry) Taylor, Jeri Lucas, Joy (Rick) Roshon, whom he fondly calls the "5 J's", along with his 22 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren,along with several cousins.

Bill was born on March 23, 1941, in Columbus, the son of the late Jimmie and Mildred (Brandon) Beard.

Bill was a farmer all of his life, with his grandfather, father and son; until the day God called him from planting soybeans and corn to planting churches where souls could be saved. He planted Tri-County Church of the Nazarene in Thornville and Lighthouse Memorial Church in Millersport, from where he pastored for over 27 years.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Jimmie and Mildred Beard.

The family prefers that memorials be directed to the Lighthouse Memorial Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.

The family will receive friends on Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service, celebrating his life at 1:00 p.m. at the Lighthouse Memorial Church, 2600 Walnut Road NE, (St. Rt. 79) in Millersport.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Pastor Beard and his family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
Download Now