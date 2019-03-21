|
Bill Beard
Pleasantville - On Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019, Jesus took Bill Beard from his earthly life to be with him. Bill's family was at his side. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Peggy and his five beautiful children: Judy Shepard, James (Debbie) Beard, Julie (Larry) Taylor, Jeri Lucas, Joy (Rick) Roshon, whom he fondly calls the "5 J's", along with his 22 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren,along with several cousins.
Bill was born on March 23, 1941, in Columbus, the son of the late Jimmie and Mildred (Brandon) Beard.
Bill was a farmer all of his life, with his grandfather, father and son; until the day God called him from planting soybeans and corn to planting churches where souls could be saved. He planted Tri-County Church of the Nazarene in Thornville and Lighthouse Memorial Church in Millersport, from where he pastored for over 27 years.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Jimmie and Mildred Beard.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the Lighthouse Memorial Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.
The family will receive friends on Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service, celebrating his life at 1:00 p.m. at the Lighthouse Memorial Church, 2600 Walnut Road NE, (St. Rt. 79) in Millersport.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Pastor Beard and his family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019