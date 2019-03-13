Bill Kaumeyer



Lancaster - William H. "Bill" Kaumeyer, 90 of Lancaster, passed away on Monday March 4, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. Bill was born on March 30, 1928 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Herbert F. and Florence M. (Acton) Kaumeyer. Bill was a founding member of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, past president, treasurer and financial secretary. He was a 1946 graduate of Lancaster High School, he served his country in US Navy from 1946 to 1948. Bill graduated from The Ohio State University and retired from State of Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. He was a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens and Country Swinger Square Dance Club.



Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years Norma J. (Ruff) Kaumeyer; children, Carol (Craig) Shull, Joyce (Chris) McKinney, Dean (Beth) Kaumeyer; daughter-in-law, Linda Kaumeyer, grandchildren, Sarah Shull, Heidi (Allison) Shull, Benjamin Kaumeyer and Michelle Kaumeyer, 6 great grandchildren.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Sarah Jane Kaumeyer, son, Michael Kaumeyer, sisters, Ellen Beck, Mary Louise Lawrence and Lillian Wolfinger.



A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1400 Concordia Drive with Reverend Doctor John C. Davidson officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bill to Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1400 Concordia Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.



To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.haltemanfettdyer.com Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary