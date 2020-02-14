|
Bill Kline
Lancaster - Bill Kline, age 62 died on Feb. 14th, 2020 at Riverside. He was born on April 13, 1957 in Hagerstown, MD. He built aircraft and later installed fire alarms. Bill was always very good at any job he undertook. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and greatly enjoyed spending time on his front porch watching the world go by. Bill's amazing personality and humorous nature will greatly be missed by all his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Judy B. Kline; brother, George (Odessa) Renner; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friends, Barry, Tom, and Ted.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte H. Renner.
Family and friends may call from 5PM until 8PM on Monday at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster. Caring Cremation™ will follow the visitation. Donations can be made in Bill's name to the American Diabetes Assoc. 471 E Broad St # 1630, Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020