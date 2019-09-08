Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Billy Foister Obituary
Billy Foister

Lancaster - Billy J. Foister, age 48 of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. He was born October 2, 1970 in Columbus, the son of Henry A. and Joyce G. (Taylor) Foister, of Lancaster. He was employed at Amazon n Etna. Billy was a 10th Degree Black Sash Shallin Tiger Kung Fu Master who taught at the West After School Program and the Lancaster Police Athletic League.

He is survived by his parents; wife, Mindy R. (Music) Foister; children, Ashley Foister, of the home, Sarah Hewitt, of Lancaster, and Wesley Music, of the home; granddaughter, Saige Baker; brothers, Hank (Kathy) Foister, of Cleveland and Ed (Tonya Nelson) Foister, of Lancaster; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation and time for sharing of memories will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Cremation will follow and has been arranged in the care of the funeral home.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
