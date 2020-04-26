|
|
Billy Joe Lecrone
Bremen - Billy Joe Lecrone, 64, of Bremen, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born November 7, 1955 in Logan, Ohio. Billy was a graduate of Fairfield Union High School in 1974. That same year he began his career with the Cyril Scott Company where he worked for over 40 years. He attended the Bremen United Methodist Church and was a member of the River Valley Rods Custom Car Club and the Bremen Sr. Citizens.
Billy is survived by his mother, Trish Lecrone; children, Bobbi Lecrone and Billy "BJ" (Bethany Hollingsworth) Lecrone; 3 grandchildren, Abby, Brody and Chloe; brother, Jeff (Charlotte) Lecrone; brothers-in-law, Bob (Peggy) Rizer, Robert Holland and Ron Farleigh; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tara Rae Lecrone on February 18, 2020; and father, William Lecrone.
A time to visit with Billy's family will be Thursday, April 30th from 4 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Due to Covid19, all social distancing protocols will be in place for visitation. No more than 10 people will be permitted in funeral home at a time. Mask will be available for those who have a need.
Private funeral and graveside services will take place Friday in the funeral home. Because Billy gave to a wide variety of charities, his family request that contributions in his memory be given in his memory to the . Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020