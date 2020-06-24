BJ Householder



Rushville - With broken hearts, Brant Justin Householder, Rushville, Ohio our beloved son, brother and uncle was called to rest by his Heavenly Father, June 22, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Danny L and Julie M Householder, brother Seth Householder, spouse Kathleen, nephews Daniel and Calvin Householder. Uncles and Aunts, Robert and Kay Davisson, Sue Patrick and Richard and Donna Peters. Cousins, Shari Boring, Holli Eversole, Richard Peters, Blake Patrick, Michelle Correll and April Peters. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Roy and Fern Householder and Paul and Florence Peters. Brant (BJ) grew up attending Oakthorpe Church and in the past year worshipped with Lori Ferbrache at Grace Lutheran Church.



He graduated from Fairfield Union High School class of 1993. He worked for the past 15 years as a MRI Technician at MCN/LMH, Newark, Ohio. Oh how we will miss you until we too are called Home. There will be a time for visitation for friends and family from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00a.m. Friday at Oakthorpe Church, with a private family service to follow with Richard Newlon officiating. Burial will be at Oakthorpe Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oakthorpe Church, 6075 Oakthorpe Road NE, Thornville, Ohio 43076.









