BJ Zartman
Lancaster - Robert J. "BJ" Zartman, 36, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1983 in Columbus, Ohio to father, Michael Zartman and mother, Rhonda (Morgan) Tatman. Robert enjoyed working on cars but his favorite thing was spending time with his family, especially his children.
Robert is survived by his father, Michael Zartman; children, Haley and Robert Zartman Jr; stepchildren, Swaylan and Xaler Johnson; sister, Olivia Kincaid; brother, Jacob Downhour; and grandmothers, Barbara Ferguson and Cecelia (Eldon) Inboden; nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; uncle, Robert Morgan; grandfathers, Robert Eugene Zartman and Robert Morgan; cousins, Angie Zartman and Koltyn Wells.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Jones officiating.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 25, 2019