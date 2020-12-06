Bob Comyack
LANCASTER - Bob Comyack 62 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence. He was an i.t. recruiter. He loved his children, enjoyed wrestling, nature and going fishing.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Kaitlyn (Dustin) Ferreira of Sugar Grove, Ohio and Hannah Comyack of Lancaster, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and his canine companion, Bonnie.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carla Comyack, parents, Peter J. and Mitzi Comyack and brother, Michael Peter Comyack.
