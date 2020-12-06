1/1
Bob Comyack
Bob Comyack

LANCASTER - Bob Comyack 62 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence. He was an i.t. recruiter. He loved his children, enjoyed wrestling, nature and going fishing.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Kaitlyn (Dustin) Ferreira of Sugar Grove, Ohio and Hannah Comyack of Lancaster, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and his canine companion, Bonnie.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carla Comyack, parents, Peter J. and Mitzi Comyack and brother, Michael Peter Comyack.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail c/o Ned Young, 537 E. 6th Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
