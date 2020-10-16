Bob Francis
Amanda - Bob Francis, 86, lifelong resident of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born February 23, 1934 in Whistler, Ohio and was the son of the late Ernest and Edith (Congrove) Francis. Bob was a graduate of Amanda High School and retired from DuPont after over 25 years of service.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Roy "Butch") Williard of Palm Bay, Florida, Carlene (Steve) Henson of Amanda, Mykela (Ron) Wright and Raina (Lee) Scott both of Lancaster; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Rita) Francis and John Francis both of Amanda; sisters, June (Hans) Wooster in Baltimore, Susan Elder of Lancaster, Jill McFarland of Amanda, Ann (Stan) Higgins of Laurelville and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian; brothers, Jack and Warren Francis and a sister, Kay Tyrolf.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda with Pastor Brian Dillahunt officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, Ohio 43113 in Bob's memory.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
