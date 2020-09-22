Bob Hines
Lancaster - Bob Hines, 57 of Lancaster, passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born in Lancaster on July 24, 1963 to Donald E. and Patricia A. (Constable) Hines. Bob worked at Southeastern Machining and Field Service for 28 years, where he had many good friends. He could always make everyone smile, laugh, and enjoy life with his laid back and "go with the flow" personality. Bob loved playing euchre, riding golf carts, and camping with his family. He was always there for everyone and will be dearly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife, Letitia Hines; step-children, James Scott and Jennifer Scott; grandchildren, Austin, Lane, Logan, and Atlanta; siblings, Connie (Mark) Craiglow, Kenny (Kyna) Hines, Tracy (John) Treitmaier, and Kelly (Eric) Lamb; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sepetember 25, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday. We will be practicing social distancing and requiring masks be worn.
